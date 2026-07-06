OTT: When, where to watch Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is enjoying a successful run in theaters since its release on June 19. However, fans are also eagerly awaiting its OTT release. According to reports, JioHotstar has bagged the digital rights of the family entertainer.
Expected timeline
OTT release date speculation
The film is still performing well at the box office, which means that the makers are not rushing its OTT release. Reports suggest that it could follow a recent trend seen with Telugu films, which usually hit OTT platforms four to six weeks after their theatrical release. If this pattern holds, Maa Inti Bangaaram might start streaming around July 24 after completing a five-week run in theaters.
Film synopsis
About the film
Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of Swarna (Prabhu), a former assassin who leaves her dangerous past behind after marrying into a powerful family. However, her peaceful life is disrupted when old enemies return, forcing her to use her skills. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Sreemukhi, Chaitanya Krishna, Gautami, and Anand in key roles. The story is by Prabhu's husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.