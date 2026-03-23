OTT release: Sanjay Mishra's 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi'
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, a Hindi rom-com directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, is now up for streaming on JioHotstar after its theatrical release in December 2025.
The film stars Sanjay Mishra as Durlabh, a widowed barber from Banaras, alongside Shrikant Verma and Vyom Yadav as his quirky family.
A widower's 2nd chance at love
Murli (Vyom Yadav) wants to marry Mehak, but her dad won't agree unless Durlabh remarries first.
This twist brings Babita (Mahima Chaudhry), Durlabh's old flame, back into his life.
The movie explores love, family expectations, and getting second chances.
Mishra shines in this light-hearted family drama
Sanjay Mishra is being praised for his heartfelt performance, and his chemistry with Mahima Chaudhry stands out.
Still, some viewers felt the film was slow and predictable, even though the cast brings warmth and humor to their roles.