OTT release: Sanjay Mishra's 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi'

Murli (Vyom Yadav) wants to marry Mehak, but her dad won't agree unless Durlabh remarries first. This twist brings Babita (Mahima Chaudhry), Durlabh's old flame, back into his life. The movie explores love, family expectations, and getting second chances.

Mishra shines in this light-hearted family drama

Sanjay Mishra is being praised for his heartfelt performance, and his chemistry with Mahima Chaudhry stands out.

Still, some viewers felt the film was slow and predictable, even though the cast brings warmth and humor to their roles.