'Border 2' to 'Peaky Blinders': Fresh OTT releases this week

Apple TV 's drama series Imperfect Women will be released on March 18. The show follows a group of women whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel after a shocking incident. SonyLIV will premiere its Bengali original Jazz City on March 19, set against the backdrop of a city shaped by music and ambition.

Upcoming films

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,' 'Border 2'

Netflix is all set to release Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on Friday. Set after the events of Peaky Blinders, the film follows Tommy Shelby in a world shaped by war, shifting power, and unfinished rivalries. On the other hand, Deol's Border 2 will drop on Netflix on Thursday. The sequel revisits stories of courage and sacrifice at the border with a new generation of soldiers confronting conflict and duty.