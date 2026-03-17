'Border 2' to 'Peaky Blinders': Fresh OTT releases this week
What's the story
The world of streaming in India has been witnessing a steady run of notable releases, and this week is no different. Films and shows ranging from war action drama to racy thrillers, there's something for everyone. From Sunny Deol's Border 2 to Netflix's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, here are all the upcoming OTT releases for this week.
Final releases
'Imperfect Women,' 'Jazz City'
Apple TV's drama series Imperfect Women will be released on March 18. The show follows a group of women whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel after a shocking incident. SonyLIV will premiere its Bengali original Jazz City on March 19, set against the backdrop of a city shaped by music and ambition.
Upcoming films
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,' 'Border 2'
Netflix is all set to release Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on Friday. Set after the events of Peaky Blinders, the film follows Tommy Shelby in a world shaped by war, shifting power, and unfinished rivalries. On the other hand, Deol's Border 2 will drop on Netflix on Thursday. The sequel revisits stories of courage and sacrifice at the border with a new generation of soldiers confronting conflict and duty.
Other releases
'Kasaragod Embassy,' 'Chiraiya'
The Malayalam thriller series Kasaragod Embassy will hit ZEE5 on March 20, too. JioHotstar will release Chiraiya on March 20, which follows Kamlesh (Divya Dutta) challenging societal norms after discovering her sister-in-law's marital abuse.