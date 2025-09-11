OTT: 'Son of Sardaar 2' streaming date and platform Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur return in Son Of Sardaar 2, which is reportedly set to arrive on Netflix in September, though the official release date is yet to be announced, following its August 1 theater release.

The sequel brings back Devgn as Jassi, but even with a strong ₹24.75 crore opening weekend, the film couldn't keep up at the box office against big titles like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2.