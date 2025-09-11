Next Article
OTT: 'Son of Sardaar 2' streaming date and platform
Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur return in Son Of Sardaar 2, which is reportedly set to arrive on Netflix in September, though the official release date is yet to be announced, following its August 1 theater release.
The sequel brings back Devgn as Jassi, but even with a strong ₹24.75 crore opening weekend, the film couldn't keep up at the box office against big titles like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2.
Cast and crew of 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Devgn alongside Jyoti Deshpande, the film features Sanjay Mishra and Ravi Kishan in key roles.
It's also a special one for fans—Mukul Dev makes his final on-screen appearance here.