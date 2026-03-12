OTT this week: Priyanka Arul Mohan's 'Made in Korea'
Entertainment
Priyanka Arul Mohan stars in Made in Korea, now streaming on Netflix.
This 2026 Tamil coming-of-age film, directed by Ra Karthik, follows Shenba, a small-town girl chasing her dream of visiting Korea.
Her journey is all about new friendships and finding herself along the way.
Watch it in Tamil, Telugu, or Hindi
The film features both Indian and Korean actors like Rishikanth, Jenson Dhiwakar, Park Hye-Jin, and No Ho-Jin. You can watch it in Tamil, Telugu, or Hindi (all with English subtitles).
If you're looking for more to stream this week: Anupama Parameswaran's Lockdown just dropped on Prime Video; Pookie hits ZEE5 and Naangal lands on SunNXT on March 13.