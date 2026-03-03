OTTplay Premium: 'The Family McMullen' release date, plot, cast

You can catch it streaming on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium. The movie had its US theatrical release in 2025.

Plot twists and turns in Barry's life

Expect a packed cast with Halston Sage, Pico Alexander, Connie Britton, Tracee Ellis Ross and more.

The film dives into messy family ties: Barry hosts his kids while dealing with complicated relationships; there's a "hall pass" twist for Patty and her fiance; Tommy quits his job to pursue acting (and romance); and Patrick tries patching things up—with plenty of awkward overlaps along the way.