OTTplay Premium: 'The Family McMullen' release date, plot, cast
"The Family McMullen," the follow-up to Edward Burns's 1995 indie hit, lands on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium on March 15, 2026.
Written, directed by and starring Burns himself, the story picks up in Brooklyn decades later as Barry McMullen—now twice-divorced—tries to keep his family together while juggling love-life chaos.
When and where to watch the film
You can catch it streaming on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.
The movie had its US theatrical release in 2025.
Plot twists and turns in Barry's life
Expect a packed cast with Halston Sage, Pico Alexander, Connie Britton, Tracee Ellis Ross and more.
The film dives into messy family ties: Barry hosts his kids while dealing with complicated relationships; there's a "hall pass" twist for Patty and her fiance; Tommy quits his job to pursue acting (and romance); and Patrick tries patching things up—with plenty of awkward overlaps along the way.