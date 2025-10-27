When will 'Outer Banks' S05 come out?
What's the story
The popular Netflix series Outer Banks will be coming to an end with its fifth season, scheduled for a 2026 release. The final season will continue the story from the previous season's dramatic events in Morocco. While an exact release timeline is yet to be revealed, filming is currently underway in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and is nearing completion.
Plot progression
Season 5 will focus on redemption, friendship: Josh Pate
The fifth season will pick up from the tragic finale in Morocco, where series' pivotal character JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) died. Writer Josh Pate told Tudum that this sets the stage for a "story of redemption" and a season that embodies friendship. He added, "JJ's death was a hard but necessary piece of architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do."
Production challenges
Controversy surrounding co-creator Jonas Pate
The series recently faced controversy when co-creator and director Jonas Pate allegedly assaulted a production assistant. The incident reportedly required intervention from actor Chase Stokes, who plays John B. Routledge. The Pate brothers have created this youth series with Shannon Burke. Despite these challenges, filming has resumed in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The city was chosen for its open spaces and historical locations such as Rector's Palace which attract tourists.
Release and locations
Netflix CEO confirms Season 5 release window
Apart from Stokes, the show also stars Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed that the fifth season of Outer Banks will be among the top titles returning to the platform in 2026. The series has previously filmed parts of its fourth season in Morocco, but South Carolina remains its primary filming location. The shift to Croatia allows for international settings that fit the storyline and adds scenic locations for viewers.