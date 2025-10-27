When will 'Outer Banks' S05 come out?

The popular Netflix series Outer Banks will be coming to an end with its fifth season, scheduled for a 2026 release. The final season will continue the story from the previous season's dramatic events in Morocco. While an exact release timeline is yet to be revealed, filming is currently underway in Dubrovnik, Croatia , and is nearing completion.

Plot progression Season 5 will focus on redemption, friendship: Josh Pate The fifth season will pick up from the tragic finale in Morocco, where series' pivotal character JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) died. Writer Josh Pate told Tudum that this sets the stage for a "story of redemption" and a season that embodies friendship. He added, "JJ's death was a hard but necessary piece of architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do."

Production challenges Controversy surrounding co-creator Jonas Pate The series recently faced controversy when co-creator and director Jonas Pate allegedly assaulted a production assistant. The incident reportedly required intervention from actor Chase Stokes, who plays John B. Routledge. The Pate brothers have created this youth series with Shannon Burke. Despite these challenges, filming has resumed in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The city was chosen for its open spaces and historical locations such as Rector's Palace which attract tourists.