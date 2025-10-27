Next Article
Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher to perform at Delhi theatre festival
The Delhi Theatre Festival is back for its sixth edition from November 14-16, lighting up four venues across NCR.
Over 12 shows are lined up, and theater icons Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher will be performing live—definitely a treat for anyone who loves the stage.
More about the festival and its lineup
Shah returns as Einstein, while Kher brings his hit "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai."
You'll also catch the Delhi premiere of Rajat Kapoor's "Karamjale Brothers" with Vinay Pathak, plus Makarand Deshpande making his DTF debut.
American Express is the Title Sponsor (with special perks for Platinum Card holders), and M3M India joins in to help make the festival more accessible.
It's shaping up to be a vibrant mix of legendary talent and fresh energy!