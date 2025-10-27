Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher to perform at Delhi theatre festival

More about the festival and its lineup

Shah returns as Einstein, while Kher brings his hit "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai."

You'll also catch the Delhi premiere of Rajat Kapoor's "Karamjale Brothers" with Vinay Pathak, plus Makarand Deshpande making his DTF debut.

American Express is the Title Sponsor (with special perks for Platinum Card holders), and M3M India joins in to help make the festival more accessible.

It's shaping up to be a vibrant mix of legendary talent and fresh energy!