When to watch 'Outer Banks' S05 on Netflix

Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina who are divided into two groups: the wealthy seasonal residents (Kooks) and working-class locals (Pogues).

The Pogues, led by John B, embark on a treasure hunt for a legendary shipwreck that John's missing father was involved in finding.

As they search for the long-lost fortune, they uncover a long-buried secret.

S05 will begin with the Pogues at their lowest, having lost their friend JJ last season.