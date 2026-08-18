When to watch 'Outer Banks' S05 on Netflix
What's the story
The hit teen action drama series Outer Banks will be returning for its fifth and final season on Netflix. The Pogues are set to reunite one last time as they seek revenge against Chandler Groff while hunting for the legendary Blue Crown. The final season is scheduled to drop on Thursday, August 20 at 12:00am PT/12:30pm IST.
Release timings
Here's when you can watch 'Outer Banks' S05
For fans across the globe, here are the local timings for Outer Banks S05: Canada (12:00am PT/3:00am ET), UK (8:00am BST), India (12:30pm IST), Singapore (3:00pm SGT), Australia (5:00pm AEST), and New Zealand (7:00pm NZST).
All 10 episodes of this season will be released simultaneously.
Series recap
Plot of 'Outer Banks'
Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina who are divided into two groups: the wealthy seasonal residents (Kooks) and working-class locals (Pogues).
The Pogues, led by John B, embark on a treasure hunt for a legendary shipwreck that John's missing father was involved in finding.
As they search for the long-lost fortune, they uncover a long-buried secret.
S05 will begin with the Pogues at their lowest, having lost their friend JJ last season.