The tour begins soon

OutStation's 'The Homecoming Bus' tour sees 50,000 sign-ups

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:54 pm Jun 11, 202604:54 pm

What's the story

The Indian teen boy band OutStation has achieved a major milestone with over 50,000 fan registrations for their upcoming nationwide tour, The Homecoming Bus. The group also released a new single from their debut EP titled Homecoming. The song is an anthem of comfort and resilience inspired by the band's year-long journey away from their hometowns and families to pursue music in Mumbai.