OutStation's 'The Homecoming Bus' tour sees 50,000 sign-ups
What's the story
The Indian teen boy band OutStation has achieved a major milestone with over 50,000 fan registrations for their upcoming nationwide tour, The Homecoming Bus. The group also released a new single from their debut EP titled Homecoming. The song is an anthem of comfort and resilience inspired by the band's year-long journey away from their hometowns and families to pursue music in Mumbai.
New release
'Homecoming' is an anthem of comfort and resilience
The accompanying music video of Homecoming tells the personal story of band member Bhuvan Shetty's life in Karnataka, contrasting the relief of returning home with the harsh realities of city life. Shetty's real family appears in the video, and it was shot in Udupi to achieve complete authenticity.
Tour details
OutStation's debut EP will be accompanied by a nationwide tour
The band will embark on a 14-day rolling highway tour starting Sunday, June 14, covering 10 cities: Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Delhi, Bhopal, Indore, Pune, and Mumbai. The band's fanbase led to the record-breaking demand for the tour. They have been promoting pre-save links through a multi-city poster campaign across India in recent weeks.
Band's progress
Band has already performed before over 2,00,000 people
Signed to Kotecha's Visva Records, OutStation has already performed before over 2,00,000 people across venues with just two independent tracks, Tum Se and Aaj Kal. The band is one of India's most closely watched new pop acts. The full Homecoming EP will release worldwide on July 31, 2026.