Over 1,500 Israeli filmmakers back 'NAZA' directors amid citizenship threat

More than 1,500 Israeli filmmakers and other film-industry figures have signed a petition supporting Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the duo behind the documentary NAZA.

The film has stirred controversy at home, Culture Minister Miki Zohar even threatened to seek revocation of their citizenship, calling the documentary "treason against the state."

The petition pushes back against these threats and stands up for the directors' right to tell their story.