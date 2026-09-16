Over 1,500 Israeli filmmakers back 'NAZA' directors amid citizenship threat
More than 1,500 Israeli filmmakers and other film-industry figures have signed a petition supporting Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the duo behind the documentary NAZA.
The film has stirred controversy at home, Culture Minister Miki Zohar even threatened to seek revocation of their citizenship, calling the documentary "treason against the state."
The petition pushes back against these threats and stands up for the directors' right to tell their story.
'NAZA' sparks probe, wins Venice prize
NAZA dives into testimonies from 24 Israeli military and intelligence insiders about Gaza operations, which led to harsh criticism from officials like Prime Minister Netanyahu and triggered a military investigation over possible leaks.
Despite all this heat, the film got a 24-minute standing ovation and bagged a Special Jury Prize at its Venice premiere.
International film festivals have also spoken out in support of Abraham and Szor, highlighting ongoing debates around free speech and artistic freedom in Israel.