P. Bhatt recently called sister an astute upgraded version
Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her sister Alia's rise in Bollywood, describing Alia as "astute" and an "upgraded" version of herself.
She highlighted how Alia makes smart career moves, working with filmmakers she has chosen to work with, and putting in serious effort at rehearsals.
Pooja also made it clear that Alia's success comes from dedication, saying, "That game you are meant to play, she knows how to play it, and she does it marvelously."
P. Bhatt lauds Raha, warns scrutiny
Pooja touched on the next generation too, calling Alia's daughter Raha "riveting" and joking "I would like to believe that she is an upgraded model and there will be an even more upgraded model with her daughter when she decides to be an actress."
While she sees big potential for Raha, Pooja worries about the heavy media attention on her amid ongoing debates about nepotism.
Meanwhile, Alia hopes Raha will choose athletics over acting and has kept her out of the public eye as much as possible.