P. Bhatt recently called sister an astute upgraded version

P. Bhatt lauds Raha, warns scrutiny

Pooja touched on the next generation too, calling Alia's daughter Raha "riveting" and joking "I would like to believe that she is an upgraded model and there will be an even more upgraded model with her daughter when she decides to be an actress."

While she sees big potential for Raha, Pooja worries about the heavy media attention on her amid ongoing debates about nepotism.

Meanwhile, Alia hopes Raha will choose athletics over acting and has kept her out of the public eye as much as possible.