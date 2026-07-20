Pa Ranjith backs Sonam Wangchuk after 21-day NEET hunger strike
Entertainment
Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is showing support for educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was hospitalized after a 21-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Wangchuk and others were protesting alleged NEET exam paper leaks, a big worry for students right now.
Ranjith criticized how the authorities handled the protests, calling for accountability.
Pa Ranjith calls force 'deeply disturbing'
Ranjith took to social media to call the use of force and detention against peaceful protesters "deeply disturbing."
He pointed out that repeated exam system failures are putting students' futures at risk and urged officials to address these problems responsibly.
His message has resonated with many, highlighting the need for fair treatment and honest answers.