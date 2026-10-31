Pa Ranjith's 'Vettuvam' to release on Pongal 2027

Earlier this month, Ranjith revealed that Vettuvam will delve into the power struggle between various factions.

He also revealed that all the actors had undergone intensive martial arts training to play their characters.

Arya plays Dharmarajan, while Shabeer Kallarakkal, Kalai Arasan, and Dinesh play Sembiyan, Veera Varman, and Nandhan, respectively.

Sobhita Dhulipala plays a character named Radhi.

The movie features music by GV Prakash Kumar.