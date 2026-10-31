Pa Ranjith's 'Vettuvam' to release on Pongal 2027
What's the story
Director Pa Ranjith's next action drama Vettuvam, starring Arya in the lead role, will hit the screens in January next year. Ranjith took to social media to share the news and wrote, "The forces of #Vettuvam are set to unleash their madness and mastery. Jan 2027 | #VettuvamFromPongal."
Film details
Everything we know about 'Vettuvam'
Earlier this month, Ranjith revealed that Vettuvam will delve into the power struggle between various factions.
He also revealed that all the actors had undergone intensive martial arts training to play their characters.
Arya plays Dharmarajan, while Shabeer Kallarakkal, Kalai Arasan, and Dinesh play Sembiyan, Veera Varman, and Nandhan, respectively.
Sobhita Dhulipala plays a character named Radhi.
The movie features music by GV Prakash Kumar.
Production challenges
Tragic death of stuntman during shoot last year
The film's production was marred by tragedy in July last year when a stuntman, Mohan Raj, died while performing a car stunt. The news left the unit shocked and devastated.
Ranjith's production house, Neelam Productions, expressed its grief in a statement, saying they were heartbroken for Raj's family and all who knew him as a colleague and friend.