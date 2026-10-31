'Harry Potter': Paapa Essiedu responds to Snape casting backlash

Essiedu said, "The whole team has been so supportive of me."

He added, "Obviously, my priority is the work. I wouldn't take this job on [otherwise], but I walk into it with open eyes."

"I understand the broad spectrum of what the reaction to what we're doing means, and I take that mantle on with an open and full heart. I've also been blown away by a lot of the support and well-wishes and excitement."