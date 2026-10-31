'Harry Potter': Paapa Essiedu responds to Snape casting backlash
What's the story
Paapa Essiedu, who will play Professor Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series, has responded to the backlash over his casting. He is succeeding the late Alan Rickman and has been subject to trolling and racially charged death threats since last year. Speaking to Variety at the 2026 TIME100 Next Gala on Thursday, Essiedu discussed his decision to join the project despite such hostility.
Team support
'My priority is the work'
Essiedu said, "The whole team has been so supportive of me."
He added, "Obviously, my priority is the work. I wouldn't take this job on [otherwise], but I walk into it with open eyes."
"I understand the broad spectrum of what the reaction to what we're doing means, and I take that mantle on with an open and full heart. I've also been blown away by a lot of the support and well-wishes and excitement."
Project pride
'I'm really proud of what I've seen so far'
Essiedu also expressed his pride in the project and the hard work put into it by everyone involved.
He said, "I'm really proud of what I've seen so far. There are so many people who worked so hard on this project, and who it means so much to."
"It's been a long time coming. It's been a long time that people have been saying a lot of things, and now's the time for people to engage with what we made."
Release information
About upcoming 'Harry Potter' series
The upcoming Harry Potter series will follow Harry's journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Dominic McLaughlin will essay the title role, Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton will essay Hermione Granger.
The first season will be based on JK Rowling's book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
It's set to premiere on HBO Max on December 25.