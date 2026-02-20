'Paathirathri' on OTT: When, where to watch Malayalam thriller Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

"Paathirathri," a Malayalam thriller starring Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir, just dropped on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium (with English subtitles).

Directed by Ratheena PT, the story follows two cops whose regular night patrol takes a wild turn when they stumble onto a major crime.

The film hit theaters last October and is now ready to stream as of today.