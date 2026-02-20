'Paathirathri' on OTT: When, where to watch Malayalam thriller
Entertainment
"Paathirathri," a Malayalam thriller starring Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir, just dropped on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium (with English subtitles).
Directed by Ratheena PT, the story follows two cops whose regular night patrol takes a wild turn when they stumble onto a major crime.
The film hit theaters last October and is now ready to stream as of today.
Cast and crew of 'Paathirathri'
Navya Nair steps into her first-ever police role alongside Soubin Shahir as a civil officer, with their night shift giving viewers an inside peek at police life.
The cast also features Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, and Harisree Ashokan.
This is director Ratheena PT's second film after her praised debut "Puzhu."