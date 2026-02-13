'Paathirathri' on ZEE5: Here's what the critics said
"Paathirathri," a Malayalam action thriller that hit theaters on October 17, is now streaming on ZEE5.
Directed by Ratheena PT, the film stars Navya Nair as rookie cop Jancy Kurian and Soubin Shahir as Civil Police Officer Hareesh, both working at the Anakkara Police Station.
Plot of 'Paathirathri'
The plot kicks off with a night patrol in the Idukki woods that gets interrupted by an emergency call, leading to new questions about journalist Ansar Ali's (Sunny Wayne) murder.
Alongside the investigation, we see Hareesh dealing with a tough divorce and custody fight, while Jancy faces struggles in her marriage to Felix (Shabareesh Varma).
How did the film fare?
Reviews have been pretty mixed. Some critics gave it 2.5/5—calling out its predictable mystery and some far-fetched clues.
Other critics were less impressed with a 2/5 rating, saying the screenplay felt flat even though it tried to tackle serious relationship issues.