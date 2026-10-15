Padda gets 1st solo lead in 'Shakti Shalini' horror comedy
Entertainment
Aneet Padda, who broke out with 2025's Saiyaara, is taking center stage in her first solo lead role with Shakti Shalini.
This horror-comedy blends action, romance, and supernatural twists, giving Padda room to show just how versatile she can be.
Patekar appears posthumously in 'Shakti Shalini'
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini follows Padda as an ordinary woman tangled up with a vengeful spirit.
Vishal Jethwa joins the cast, and Nana Patekar is set to feature posthumously too.
The film drops this December as part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, so if you're into quirky genre mashups or want to see what Padda does next, keep an eye out.