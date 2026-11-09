Padda joins Panday family for Diwali, both call it friendship
Entertainment
Aneet Padda joined her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday's family for their Diwali celebrations this year.
Deanne Panday, Ahaan's mom, shared photographs from the gathering, including a selfie with Aneet Padda.
Their close bond at family gatherings has fans wondering if there's more than friendship between them, though both still call it just that.
Padda to headline 'Shakti Shalini'
This isn't the first time they've been spotted together; from Alanna Panday's baby shower to Aneet's 24th birthday celebration, their public appearances keep fueling relationship rumors.
On the work front, they're teaming up again for a new Mohit Suri film under Yash Raj Films, while Aneet will next headline Shakti Shalini, part of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe.