Padda joins Panday family for Diwali, both call it friendship

This isn't the first time they've been spotted together; from Alanna Panday's baby shower to Aneet's 24th birthday celebration, their public appearances keep fueling relationship rumors.

On the work front, they're teaming up again for a new Mohit Suri film under Yash Raj Films, while Aneet will next headline Shakti Shalini, part of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe.