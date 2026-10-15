Padda named solo lead in Maddock's 'Shakti Shalini' this December
Aneet Padda, who made waves with her first lead role in Saiyaara, is stepping into the spotlight again, this time as the solo lead in Maddock's upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini.
The film drops this December and marks her first big move outside the romance genre.
Padda shared that she feels lucky to have gotten the chance to show a new side of her talent through this project.
Padda says 'Shakti Shalini' mixes genres
After charming audiences in a romantic role, Padda is excited to dive into something different.
She sees Shakti Shalini, a mix of action, romance, and supernatural, as a chance to break out of her comfort zone and prove her versatility.
"I have been lucky to get Shakti Shalini. It's by definition, the exact thing I'm going to want to do after Saiyaara. It's so different. It's action, romance, and supernatural. I've gotten the chance to explore a completely different version of me."