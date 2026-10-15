Padda says she avoids film set food after 'Saiyaara' success
Entertainment
Actor Aneet Padda recently opened up about the not-so-great food on film sets, sharing that she does not eat food served on film sets.
Thanks to her film Saiyaara's success, she now has the freedom to eat outside and skip on-set catering.
Padda highlights set food quality concerns
Padda's story isn't just about one bad meal: it highlights a bigger problem with food quality behind the scenes.
Her experience shows how tough it can be for actors to manage their health and work life, and echoes ongoing concerns about safe, decent food options during shoots.