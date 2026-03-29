Padda wipes social media after 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' propaganda claim
Entertainment
Reet Padda, sister of actor Aneet Padda, has wiped her social media after facing backlash for calling the film Dhurandhar The Revenge "propaganda."
Her comments quickly stirred up debate online, with people comparing the movie to The Kashmir Files and accusing it of using inflated numbers and political messaging to sway opinions.
'Dhurandhar 2' prompts debate on politics
This isn't just about one comment: Dhurandhar 2 (the sequel) is already a hot topic for its take on political subjects.
Although box-office figures for the sequel have not been reported, many are questioning how films like this shape public views and fuel bigger conversations around politics in cinema.