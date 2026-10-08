Padda's 'Shakti Shalini' delayed to Q1 2027, avoids Khan's 'King'
Entertainment
Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini won't be hitting theaters this Christmas as planned. It's now set for the first quarter of 2027.
The shift helps the film dodge a box office showdown with Shah Rukh Khan's King, giving it more space (and hopefully, more attention) when it finally premieres.
'Shakti Shalini' joins Maddock Films's universe
Shakti Shalini is the latest addition to Maddock Films's Horror Comedy Universe and introduces a brand-new character.
The teaser dropped last October, building buzz for what was supposed to be a festive release.
This will be Padda's second theatrical release after the 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara.