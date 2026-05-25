Padma Awards 2026: President Murmu honors 131 at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Entertainment
The Padma Awards 2026 are set for May 25 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu honoring 131 people for standout contributions in arts, science, and public affairs.
The list includes five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recipients, making it a big year for Indian talent.
Film personalities honored in Padma list
Bollywood legend Dharmendra will receive the Padma Vibhushan for his iconic films. Mammootty moves up from his earlier Padma Shri to a Padma Bhushan this year.
Playback favorite Alka Yagnik also lands a Padma Bhushan. Other familiar names like R Madhavan (Rocketry), Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anil Kumar Rastogi, Arvind Vaidya, and Satish Shah are being recognized too, celebrating decades of creativity and impact across the industry.