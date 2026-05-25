Padma Awards 2026: President Murmu honors 131 at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Film personalities honored in Padma list

Bollywood legend Dharmendra will receive the Padma Vibhushan for his iconic films. Mammootty moves up from his earlier Padma Shri to a Padma Bhushan this year.

Playback favorite Alka Yagnik also lands a Padma Bhushan. Other familiar names like R Madhavan (Rocketry), Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anil Kumar Rastogi, Arvind Vaidya, and Satish Shah are being recognized too, celebrating decades of creativity and impact across the industry.