Padmanabha to receive Chowdiah Award 2026 honoring 7-decade Carnatic career

Padmanabha, who started out at Violin Chowdiah's college in Mysore despite not coming from a musical family, has penned 750 compositions of his own and written 60 books.

He's also worked hard to make classical music more accessible, built the Vadiraja Kala Bhavana near Hulimavu in Bengaluru to host musical events, and helms the Karnataka Ganakala Parishat's activities to bring Carnatic music to wider audiences.

On receiving the award named after his idol, he shared, "I treasure this recognition as I admire Chowdiah deeply. It is an honor to receive the Chowdiah Award as I never dreamt I would become a musician of such repute; it is just the grace of the Almighty."