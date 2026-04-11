Padukone addresses chatter about Singh, saw 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' earlier
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone has finally addressed the online chatter about her not publicly cheering for Ranveer Singh after his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge became a hit.
She revealed she'd already seen the movie before its release and gently called out critics, saying, "Now who's the joke on?"
'Dhurandhar' ₹1050cr, Padukone likes post
Padukone also quietly showed support by liking a post praising Singh's dedication, especially when Anurag Kashyap shared how Singh kept filming even after an injury.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is still going strong at the box office, crossing over ₹1050 crore in India and proving that both the movie (and celebrity relationships) are still crowd favorites.