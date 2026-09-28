Padukone announces motherhood initiative via Instagram after welcoming Dua
Deepika Padukone just shared that she's working on a new project all about early motherhood, inspired by her own journey as a mom of two.
The news dropped on Instagram, nearly two years after she and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first daughter Dua.
Details are still under wraps, but the focus is on real-life parenting experiences.
Padukone and Patni partner on motherhood
Teaming up with management professional Savika Patni, Deepika's goal is to work on a new initiative that puts the early years of motherhood at its center, inspired by her own experience as a mother of two.
Deepika's goal is to work on a new initiative that puts the early years of motherhood at its center.
Even with her growing family, Deepika isn't slowing down: she's got films like King (with Shah Rukh Khan) and Raaka lined up, plus she continues her mental health advocacy work through The Live Love Laugh Foundation.