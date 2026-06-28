Padukone awaiting 2nd child, set for 'Raaka' and 'King' ₹1,300cr

'King' reunites Padukone with Khan

King teams Deepika with Shah Rukh Khan for the sixth time, alongside Suhana Khan and others, in an action film directed by Siddharth Anand (₹300 crore budget).

Meanwhile, Raaka is helmed by Atlee and pairs Deepika with Allu Arjun for the first time; it's aiming for global impact with its huge ₹800-1,000 crore budget and cutting-edge visuals.

Reflecting on her journey, Deepika credits SRK for teaching her that "the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success."