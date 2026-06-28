Padukone awaiting 2nd child, set for 'Raaka' and 'King' ₹1,300cr
Deepika Padukone is gearing up for two massive projects, Raaka and King, with a combined budget of around ₹1,300 crore.
While she's currently on a break awaiting her second child, these films could mark significant milestones in her career.
'King' reunites Padukone with Khan
King teams Deepika with Shah Rukh Khan for the sixth time, alongside Suhana Khan and others, in an action film directed by Siddharth Anand (₹300 crore budget).
Meanwhile, Raaka is helmed by Atlee and pairs Deepika with Allu Arjun for the first time; it's aiming for global impact with its huge ₹800-1,000 crore budget and cutting-edge visuals.
Reflecting on her journey, Deepika credits SRK for teaching her that "the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success."