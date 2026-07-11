Padukone shares relatable 3rd trimester Instagram reel of waddling
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone just dropped a super relatable third-trimester update on Instagram, a funny reel of a pregnant woman waddling to the bathroom.
She kept it simple with an upside-down smiley emoji, and honestly, many fans related to the moment.
Padukone and Singh announced 2nd child
Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced baby number two in April with a sweet post featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test.
Fans instantly sent love and heart emojis after her latest update, showing just how much people are rooting for their growing family.