Padukone's 'Raaka' role intact as filming proceeds with Allu

Padukone to film 'Raaka' while pregnant

Despite announcing her pregnancy, Deepika isn't slowing down. She'll be shooting action scenes for Raaka with director Atlee, and the team says they're taking extra care on set.

This kind of dedication isn't new for her. She did action work for Singham Again while pregnant with her first child too.

While she stepped away from projects like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, she's already lined up new films, including King with Shah Rukh Khan.