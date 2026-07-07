Padukone's viral Instagram ad shows baby bump, expecting 2nd child

Padukone balancing 'King' and 'Raaka' commitments

Fans are all heart, calling her "Duas mumma slaying with that baby bump."

Deepika first shared her pregnancy news last April with an adorable post featuring daughter Dua.

Even while expecting, she's keeping busy: her next film King with Shah Rukh Khan releases December 24, plus she'll star alongside Allu Arjun in Atlee's Raaka.