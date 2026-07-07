Padukone's viral Instagram ad shows baby bump, expecting 2nd child
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone just dropped a new ad, and everyone's loving how she confidently shows off her baby bump.
Expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh, Deepika strolls through a luxe hotel in a blue pantsuit, and the video instantly went viral on Instagram.
Padukone balancing 'King' and 'Raaka' commitments
Fans are all heart, calling her "Duas mumma slaying with that baby bump."
Deepika first shared her pregnancy news last April with an adorable post featuring daughter Dua.
Even while expecting, she's keeping busy: her next film King with Shah Rukh Khan releases December 24, plus she'll star alongside Allu Arjun in Atlee's Raaka.