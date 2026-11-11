Paidipally praises Khan's dedication to 'Maatrubhumi' amid certification delays
Salman Khan's dedication to Maatrubhumi really stood out, according to director Vamshi Paidipally.
Even when the film hit delays over certification issues and he was juggling other projects like Monster, Paidipally said Khan made several sacrifices and went through considerable stress while working on the film.
The trailer just dropped on X (formerly Twitter), with Khan sharing his excitement for fans.
Trailer previews Khan in 'Maatrubhumi'
The trailer gives a peek at Khan in a role.
Maatrubhumi stars Pooja Hegde.