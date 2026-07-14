Pakistan launches initiative to get content on Netflix, Prime Video
What's the story
Pakistan has launched a new initiative, "Uraan Pakistan," aimed at creating space for its content on major OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. The announcement was made by Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives. He argued that while these platforms connect content to global audiences, regional politics has been used for years to sideline Pakistani productions.
Initiative details
Iqbal on including creative industry in export strategy
Iqbal said the government is working to forge open and sustainable partnerships with global streaming services.
The aim is to enhance the international visibility of Pakistani films and television dramas.
He added, "This initiative is an important part of including the country's creative and cultural industry in the export strategy."
Negotiation goals
Official says, 'Our goal is clear'
The minister revealed that the government is in talks with Netflix and other international streaming platforms to review the existing regional framework.
He said, "Our goal is clear: secure an equitable share of space and open sustainable partnership avenues for Pakistani creators."
A joint secretary-level official from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said efforts are underway to bring more Pakistani content to global OTT platforms, which are currently dominated by Indian titles.