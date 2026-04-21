Outrage erupts as Pakistani brand uses AI images of Alia

A Pakistani clothing brand, Wajayesha Official, has come under fire for using AI-generated images of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt to promote its latest collection. The controversy erupted after the brand shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring an AI-generated Bhatt in various outfits from their ethnic collection. The caption read: "Even Alia Bhatt like our pure sheesha silk collection!! Color can be customized, book your order now (sic)."

Backlash Users called out brand for 'cheap marketing' Fans were quick to notice that the images were not of Bhatt but AI-generated replicas based on her public appearances. The backlash was immediate, with many users criticizing the brand for its "cheap marketing." One user wrote, "Shame on you. Atleast your country should know laws you can't use someone's images without her permission." Another added, "They are going to sue you."

Brand's defense Brand's response to the controversy Despite the criticism, Wajayesha Official responded to the comments by saying, "Viral karein please ki unku bhi pata chal jaye (Please make this post viral, so Bhatt also finds out)." When threatened with legal action, they reportedly said, "No, she will not."

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