Singer-composer Palaash Muchhal accused of cheating producer of ₹40L
What's the story
Music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal has been accused of cheating a Sangli-based actor-producer, Vaibhav Mane, out of ₹40 lakh. A complaint was lodged with the Sangli district police, accusing Muchhal of taking money from Mane for a film production that never materialized. The police confirmed the news on Thursday but stated that no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed yet.
Allegations
Muchhal allegedly promised quick returns on film investment
Mane, a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and a movie financier by profession, was introduced to Muchhal by Mandhana's father during the composer's visit to Sangli. The complainant alleges that Muchhal approached him with an investment proposal for a film titled Nazariya. He was assured quick returns on his investment as the project would soon be released on an OTT platform.
Investment details
Mane invested ₹40L in Muchhal's film production
Based on these assurances, Mane invested ₹40 lakh in the film's production, providing the funds in multiple installments through both cash and Google Pay. However, the complainant claims the film was never completed. When he asked for a refund, Muchhal initially promised to repay, but later began avoiding his calls and eventually blocked his number.
Legal action
Mane filed formal complaint after months of waiting
After several months of waiting, Mane finally approached the Sangli police and filed a formal complaint alleging financial fraud. The police are currently reviewing the documents provided by the complainant. This controversy comes after Muchhal's wedding with Mandhana was called off due to her father's hospitalization on their wedding day, followed by allegations of Muchhal cheating.