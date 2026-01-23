Singer-composer Palaash Muchhal accused of cheating producer of ₹40L

Music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal has been accused of cheating a Sangli-based actor-producer, Vaibhav Mane, out of ₹40 lakh. A complaint was lodged with the Sangli district police, accusing Muchhal of taking money from Mane for a film production that never materialized. The police confirmed the news on Thursday but stated that no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed yet.

Allegations Muchhal allegedly promised quick returns on film investment Mane, a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and a movie financier by profession, was introduced to Muchhal by Mandhana's father during the composer's visit to Sangli. The complainant alleges that Muchhal approached him with an investment proposal for a film titled Nazariya. He was assured quick returns on his investment as the project would soon be released on an OTT platform.

Investment details Mane invested ₹40L in Muchhal's film production Based on these assurances, Mane invested ₹40 lakh in the film's production, providing the funds in multiple installments through both cash and Google Pay. However, the complainant claims the film was never completed. When he asked for a refund, Muchhal initially promised to repay, but later began avoiding his calls and eventually blocked his number.

