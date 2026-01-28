Palash Muchhal files ₹10cr defamation suit against Vidnyan Mane
Music composer Palash Muchhal has hit back with a ₹10 crore defamation case against Marathi actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, after Mane publicly accused him of cheating and fraud over an unreleased film called Nazaria.
The drama started when Mane claimed that he'd transferred ₹40 lakh to Muchhal for the project, expecting a promised profit, but was then ignored by Muchhal.
Both sides take legal action, investigation ongoing
Mane says he paid up and later accused Muchhal of dodging his calls—and even claimed to have caught him with another woman at a wedding event.
Muchhal's lawyer called these allegations "false" and "damaging," while Muchhal himself posted on Instagram calling them baseless.
Not stopping there, Mane approached police in Sangli and said he has evidence, including saved chats and phone conversations, that he is willing to share.
No FIR has been registered so far.