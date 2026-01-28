Palash Muchhal files ₹10cr defamation suit against Vidnyan Mane

Both sides take legal action, investigation ongoing

Mane says he paid up and later accused Muchhal of dodging his calls—and even claimed to have caught him with another woman at a wedding event.

Muchhal's lawyer called these allegations "false" and "damaging," while Muchhal himself posted on Instagram calling them baseless.

Not stopping there, Mane approached police in Sangli and said he has evidence, including saved chats and phone conversations, that he is willing to share.

No FIR has been registered so far.