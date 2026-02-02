Palash Sen says he knows why Arijit quit playback singing

Singer Palash Sen recently opened up about fellow artist Arijit Singh 's decision to quit playback singing . In a candid Instagram post , Sen reflected on his own experiences in the industry and how they relate to Singh's choice. He shared that he had acted in the 2002 film Filhaal, not because he was interested in acting but to sing a song written by Gulzar and composed by Anu Malik .

Shared experiences Sen shared a throwback photo from 'Filhaal' He shared a photo from the film and wrote, "21 years back this day or perhaps on 2nd Feb, my first film as an actor, FILHAAL, was released...it was a flop...I was written off badly by most critics and trollled by most filmi people." He added, "The truth is, I know why my bro, Arijit, is quitting film playback. I was there way back & I chose my own path. The path that I know Arijit will now walk on."

Industry insights Sen reflected on audience's love for the movie Sen further reflected on the industry's fickle nature, writing, "that year I got nominated for all best newcomer awards .. of course I won nothing." His post seemed to suggest that while public acclaim can be fleeting, the decision to carve one's own path remains constant. He added, "But you know, the people of this country gave me so much love...way beyond and above any award."

