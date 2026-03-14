Palestinian actor can't attend Oscars due to US travel ban
Motaz Malhees, a Palestinian actor, can't attend the 2026 Oscars because of a US travel ban targeting people with Palestinian Authority documents.
The policy, introduced by Donald Trump in December 2025 over security concerns, means Malhees is unable to join his castmates at the Academy Awards, even though their film The Voice of Hind Rajab is up for Best International Feature.
The movie tells the story of a young girl from Gaza who was killed in 2024.
'It hurts that I won't be there'
While other cast members have citizenships that permit travel to the United States and can travel to the United States, Malhees only holds a Palestinian passport.
He posted on Instagram that he was barred from entering the United States and said it hurts that he would not attend the Oscars, despite missing out on the ceremony.
The film's Oscar nod highlights not just its powerful story but also ongoing debates around cultural exchange and restrictive travel policies.