Palestinian actor can't attend Oscars due to US travel ban

'It hurts that I won't be there'

While other cast members have citizenships that permit travel to the United States and can travel to the United States, Malhees only holds a Palestinian passport.

He posted on Instagram that he was barred from entering the United States and said it hurts that he would not attend the Oscars, despite missing out on the ceremony.

The film's Oscar nod highlights not just its powerful story but also ongoing debates around cultural exchange and restrictive travel policies.