Palkar joins Kumar in 'Bhooth Bangla' directed by Priyadarshan Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Mithila Palkar is joining Akshay Kumar in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. She shared her excitement on Instagram, calling it a priceless chance and thanking director Priyadarshan for believing in her.

Fun fact: Kalyani Priyadarshan, who's a big fan of Mithila, suggested her for the role: she'll play Akshay's sister.

This film also marks the first time in 14 years that Priyadarshan and Akshay are teaming up.