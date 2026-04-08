Palkar joins Kumar in 'Bhooth Bangla' directed by Priyadarshan
Entertainment
Mithila Palkar is joining Akshay Kumar in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. She shared her excitement on Instagram, calling it a priceless chance and thanking director Priyadarshan for believing in her.
Fun fact: Kalyani Priyadarshan, who's a big fan of Mithila, suggested her for the role: she'll play Akshay's sister.
This film also marks the first time in 14 years that Priyadarshan and Akshay are teaming up.
Rawal Yadav Tabu in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu alongside the leads.
Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, it will have paid previews on April 16 before hitting theaters on April 17.