Pallavi as Sita in Tiwari's 'Ramayana' set for Diwali 2026
Entertainment
Sai Pallavi is now gearing up to play Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana. The film drops during Diwali 2026.
Fun fact: she almost said no to her debut acting gig!
Pallavi studied medicine before 'Premam' success
Pallavi became a sensation with Premam, but acting wasn't part of her plan: she was studying medicine in Georgia and thought cinema wasn't for her.
When director Alphonse Puthren reached out, she assumed it was a prank. Eventually, she took the leap, and that decision launched her into stardom across India.