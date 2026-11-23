Pallavi joins centennial at Sai Kulwant Hall in Puttaparthi
Fresh off her Ramayana: Part 1 blockbuster, Sai Pallavi took some time out to visit Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.
A devoted follower of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, she joined the centennial celebrations at Sai Kulwant Hall, singing bhajans and praying alongside other women.
Fans loved seeing her keep it simple in a salwar suit and fully embrace the spiritual vibe.
'Ramayana: Part 1' tops ₹1,700cr
Ramayana: Part 1, with Pallavi as Sita and Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, has already made over ₹1,700 crore worldwide in just 18 days.
Her Bollywood debut Ek Din didn't make much noise earlier this year, but her latest film OM: Operation Mole is off to a strong start with over ₹100 crore worldwide since its release last Friday.
Up next: Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam in January 2027 and Ramayana: Part 2 for Diwali 2028.