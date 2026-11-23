Fresh off her Ramayana: Part 1 blockbuster, Sai Pallavi took some time out to visit Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

A devoted follower of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, she joined the centennial celebrations at Sai Kulwant Hall, singing bhajans and praying alongside other women.

Fans loved seeing her keep it simple in a salwar suit and fully embrace the spiritual vibe.