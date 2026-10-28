Pallavi recalls 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18' story about 'Premam' call
Entertainment
Sai Pallavi, now a big name in films, opened up on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 about her unexpected journey from medicine to movies.
While studying medicine in Georgia, she got a call from director Alphonse Puthren. He'd seen her dance at that dance show and offered her a role in Premam (2015).
That one call set her on the path to acting.
Pallavi to play Sita 'Ramayana'
Since that debut, Pallavi has built a reputation for powerful performances, recently playing a cop in Om Chapter 1: The Blood Wood. Just this week, her first look from the film dropped.
Up next? She's taking on the iconic role of Goddess Sita in Ramayana, proving she's not afraid to try something new and keep surprising fans.