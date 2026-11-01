Pallavi says prayer eased stress preparing Sita for 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Sai Pallavi, set to play Sita in the much-awaited Ramayana film, opened up on Kaun Banega Crorepati about how the role has shaped her personally.
She shared that embracing Sita's dignity helped her manage stress better, saying that prayer and meditation helped her approach the character with the dignity it deserves, while preparing for the part.
Pallavi hopes 'Ramayana' becomes cultural milestone
Talking with Amitabh Bachchan, Pallavi called playing Sita Maa a huge responsibility and said she hopes the movie becomes a cultural milestone remembered for generations.