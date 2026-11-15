Pallavi urges Dhanush to continue acting 'OM: Chapter One'
At the OM: Chapter One pre-release event, Sai Pallavi made a heartfelt request to her co-star Dhanush, urging him not to leave movies for politics.
She said she was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act, and shared how his work in Polladhavan had a lasting impact on audiences, with so many people buying that bike and picking up that style and attitude.
The crowd clearly agreed, cheering her on.
'OM: Chapter One' moves November 20
OM: Chapter One is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and follows a mission against red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam forests.
Dhanush plays an undercover special task force officer while Pallavi is a CBI/IPS officer; Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah also star.
The film's release has been moved from October 16 to November 20 to avoid clashing with other big releases like Suriya's Scene.