Pallavi urges Dhanush to continue acting 'OM: Chapter One'

At the OM: Chapter One pre-release event, Sai Pallavi made a heartfelt request to her co-star Dhanush, urging him not to leave movies for politics.

She said she was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act, and shared how his work in Polladhavan had a lasting impact on audiences, with so many people buying that bike and picking up that style and attitude.

The crowd clearly agreed, cheering her on.