Pallavi's 'Ek Din' Hindi criticism leads 'Ramayana' dubbing consideration
Entertainment
Sai Pallavi's Hindi in Ek Din sparked criticism online, and now the Ramayana team is considering dubbing her lines for a more neutral sound.
The film, released May 1, 2026, struggled at the box office, with many pointing to her language delivery.
The goal is to make her portrayal of Sita feel smoother for all audiences.
'Ramayana' casting controversy keeps attention
Social media hasn't held back on Pallavi's casting as Sita: some called it "Horrendous casting man," especially after viral clips questioned her Hindi skills.
Alia Bhatt was originally set for the role but dropped out due to scheduling issues.
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravan.
Despite the controversy, the film is still grabbing plenty of attention ahead of its Diwali releases in 2026 and 2027.