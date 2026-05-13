Pallavi's 'Ek Din' Hindi criticism leads 'Ramayana' dubbing consideration

'Ramayana' casting controversy keeps attention

Social media hasn't held back on Pallavi's casting as Sita: some called it "Horrendous casting man," especially after viral clips questioned her Hindi skills.

Alia Bhatt was originally set for the role but dropped out due to scheduling issues.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravan.

Despite the controversy, the film is still grabbing plenty of attention ahead of its Diwali releases in 2026 and 2027.