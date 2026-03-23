'Pallichattambi': Teaser of Tovino Thomas-starrer promises intense period drama Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

The first look at Pallichattambi is here, and it's all about intense vibes and vintage Kerala.

The teaser drops us right into the late 1950s, showing Tovino Thomas as a fierce lead among migrant farming communities.

Expect moody visuals, dramatic conflicts, and a strong period feel.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film lands in theaters April 10 in five languages.