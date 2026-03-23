'Pallichattambi': Teaser of Tovino Thomas-starrer promises intense period drama
The first look at Pallichattambi is here, and it's all about intense vibes and vintage Kerala.
The teaser drops us right into the late 1950s, showing Tovino Thomas as a fierce lead among migrant farming communities.
Expect moody visuals, dramatic conflicts, and a strong period feel.
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film lands in theaters April 10 in five languages.
Teaser doesn't rely on over-the-top action, keeps things gripping
Quick cuts, shadowy lighting, and detailed costumes set the mood, plus a tense score from Jakes Bejoy that keeps things gripping without over-the-top action.
Tovino's expressive performance stands out amid the suspense.
This marks director Antony and composer Bejoy's fourth project together after hits like Queen and Jana Gana Mana.
Everything to know about film
Kayadu Lohar stars opposite Tovino, joined by an ensemble cast including Vijayaraghavan and Johny Antony.
The film is written by S Suresh Babu and produced by World Wide Films with C Cube Bros.
Originally set for April 9, it now releases on April 10 due to Kerala elections, so mark your calendar!