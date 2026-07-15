Palvin describes pregnancy body struggles on Sprouse's 'Wildmen Podcast'
Entertainment
Barbara Palvin, the model, got real about her body image struggles during pregnancy on Dylan Sprouse's Wildmen Podcast.
She talked about feeling overwhelmed by changes in her body, especially during Paris Fashion Week when her clothes started feeling tight.
Through it all, she leaned on Dylan's support: "reminding me every single time that we're creating life," she shared.
Palvin on agency pressure and endometriosis
Palvin reflected on how the modeling agency pushed her to lose weight as a teenager and stressed the need for kindness when talking about bodies.
She also opened up about living with endometriosis and how surgery helped her feel better, encouraging others to seek early diagnosis to avoid bigger health issues.