Palvin walked Victoria's Secret runway 6 weeks postpartum, dividing opinion
Entertainment
Barbara Palvin hit the Victoria's Secret runway just six weeks after having her daughter, sparking a mix of support and concern online.
She opened up about the experience, saying some people cheered her on while others felt she should've rested longer.
Palvin: postpartum journeys differ, Sprouse supports
Palvin shared that everyone's recovery after childbirth is unique, adding that, "Everyone's postpartum journey is different" and "this is just mine."
She credited her husband, Dylan Sprouse, and family for their support and thanked Victoria's Secret for making adjustments, like sewing nursing pads into bras, to help her feel comfortable.
Sprouse also backed her decision, encouraging partners to celebrate each other's choices and achievements.