'Yucky': Pamela Anderson on encountering Seth Rogen at Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson , the star of Baywatch, recently revealed that she felt "yucky" seeing actor-producer Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes . She was upset about Rogen's involvement in Pam & Tommy, a series based on her life and the controversial 1995 sex tape scandal. The show starred Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Discomfort expressed Anderson's discomfort with Rogen's presence at the Golden Globes During an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Anderson said she left the Golden Globes after presenting an award because she felt "a little yucky" being around Rogen. She said, "Seth Rogen, he did that [miniseries] on me without talking to me, Pam & Tommy." "How can someone make a TV series out of difficult times in your life? And I'm a living, breathing human being over here, hello."

Feelings about involvement Anderson's feelings about Rogen's involvement in 'Pam & Tommy' Anderson explained that she felt "weird" being near Rogen at the Golden Globes because he was involved in a project that dramatized her life. She said, "He was in the pit at the Golden Globes, so we were close." "I just felt like I'm not chopped liver over here. I felt a little bit weird about it."

Apology anticipation Anderson's hope for an apology from Rogen Anderson said she has been busy working on five movies in the past year but still hopes Rogen will eventually apologize to her. "Eventually, hopefully he will reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters." The series was based on a 2014 Rolling Stone article titled Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World's Most Infamous Sex Tape.

