Pan-India star Yash unveils 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Pan-India icon Yash just revealed his new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas.

This gangster drama promises not just action but also a deeper, emotional story.

Yash described it as a film that delves into the depths of human emotions and dilemmas, mixing intense moments with layered storytelling.