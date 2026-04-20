Pan-India star Yash unveils 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'
Entertainment
Pan-India icon Yash just revealed his new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas.
This gangster drama promises not just action but also a deeper, emotional story.
Yash described it as a film that delves into the depths of human emotions and dilemmas, mixing intense moments with layered storytelling.
'Toxic' releases worldwide June 4 2026
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi alongside Yash.
The movie weaves a love story with a father-son revenge plot and is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 4, 2026.
Yash hopes the film's blend of emotion and action will connect with audiences everywhere.